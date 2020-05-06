Bilanțul deceselor COVID-19 în România, actualizat: sunt 854 de victime. De ce alte boli sufereau cei care s-au stins

Noi decese cauzate de infecție cu coronavirus au fost anunțate, miercuri, de Institutul Național pentru Sănătatea Publică.

Deces 842

Femeie, 80 ani, municipiul București.

Data recoltării: 29.04.2020.

Data confirmării: 30.04.2020.

Data internării: 29.04.2020 în Spitalul Universitar de Urgență București, transferata în data de 30.04.2020 la Spital Colentina.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: Diabet zaharat tip II, HTA, boală cronică renală, sechele TBC, insuficiență multiplă de organe.

Deces 843

Femeie, 36 ani, jud. Neamț.

Beneficiara in Centrul de Recuperare si Reabilitare a Persoanelor cu Handicap.

Data recoltării: 02.05.2020.

Data confirmării: 04.05.2020.

Data internării: 02.05.2020 în ATI – Spitalul Județean de Urgeță Piatra Neamț, din 03.05.2020 ventilata mecanic, intubată.

Data decesului: 04.05.2020.

Comorbidități: obezitate morbida, HTA, sdr. Dislipidemic.

Deces 844

Bărbat, 57 ani, municipiul București.

Data recoltării: 02.05.2020.

Data confirmării: 03.05.2020.

Data internării: 01.05.2020 in Spital de Urgenta Floreasca, transferat in 03.05.2020 in ATI – Spital Colentina cu insuficiență respiratorie, bronhopneumonie, ventilat mecanic.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: BPOC, neoplasm.

Deces 845

Bărbat, 68 ani, județ Alba.

Data recoltării: 13.04.2020.

Data confirmării: 14.04.2020.

Data internării: 13.04.2020, transferat în 14.04.2020 în Spital Aiud penumoftiziologie, transferat în 15.04.2020 în Spital Municipal Blaj cu insuficiență respiratorie acută, pneumonie bilaterală.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: Diabet zaharat tip II, BPOC, insuficiență renală acută.

Deces 846

Bărbat, 69 ani, județ Arad.

Data recoltării: 28.03.2020.

Data confirmării: 04.04.2020.

Data internării: 28.03.2020 în Spitalul Județean de Urgență Arad, transferat in 01.04.2020 în ATI.

Data decesului: 01.04.2020.

Comorbidități: obezitate, Diabet zaharat tip II, insuficienta cardiaca cronica congenitala, HTA.

Deces raportat de SJU Arad la DSP Arad în data de 05.05.2020.

Deces 847

Femeie, 56 ani, jud. Vaslui.

Beneficiara în Căminul de persoane vârstnice

Data recoltării: 25.04.2020.

Data confirmării: 05.05.2020.

Data decesului: 04.05.2020.

Comorbidități: Diabet zaharat tip II, HTA std 3, cardiopatie hipertensivă.

Deces 848

Bărbat, 31 ani, județ Sibiu.

Data recoltării: 02.05.2020

Data confirmării: 03.05.2020

Data internării: 02.05.2020 Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Sibiu cu insuficiență respiratorie acută, bronhopneumonie.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020

Comorbidități: tetrapareza spastica, retard mental sever.

Deces 849

Bărbat, 80 ani, județ Mureș.

Beneficiar în Căminul de persoane vârstnice

Data recoltării: 07.04.2020.

Data confirmarii: 07.04.2020.

Data internarii: 03.04.2020 în Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Mureș secția medicală, transferat în 08.04.2020 în Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Mureș – Clinica de Boli Infecțioase și din 27.04.2020 în ATI.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: HTA, diabet zaharat, cardiopatie ischemica, boală pulmonară cronică, boală renală cronică.

Deces 850

Bărbat, 84 ani, județ Mureș.

Data recoltării: 01.05.2020.

Data confirmării: 01.05.2020.

Data internarii: 01.05.2020 în Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Mureș – Clinica cardiologie și în aceeași zi transferat în ATI și intubat.

Data decesului: 04.05.2020.

Comorbidități: Diabet zaharat, boală cardiovasculară, boală renală cronică, demență senila.

Deces 851

Femeie, 89 ani, județ Galați

Beneficiar în Căminul de persoane vârstnice

Data recoltării: 17.04.2020.

Data confirmării: 20.04.2020.

Data internarii: 17.04.2020 în Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase Galați, transferată în 30.04.2020 în Spitalul Județean Galați și în 01.05.2020 în ATI.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: HTA, insuficiență renală cronică, Alzheimer.

Deces 852

Bărbat, 59 ani, județ Galați.

Data recoltării: 04.05.2020.

Data confirmării: 05.05.2020.

Data internării: 04.05.2020 în ATI – Spitalul Județean Galați.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: Diabet zaharat tip II, HTA std 2, insuficiență cardiacă cronică.

Deces 853

Bărbat, 54 ani, județ Mehedinți.

Data recoltării: 02.05.2020

Data confirmării: 02.05.2020

Data internării: 02.05.2020 în Spitalul Județean Drobeta Turnu Severin.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020.

Comorbidități: obezitate, diabet zaharat tip II dezechilibrat, HTA std 2, insuficiență cardiacă, boală cronică renală, steatoza hepatică

Deces 854

Bărbat, 64 ani, județ Bacău.

Data recoltării: 27.04.2020.

Data confirmării: 29.04.2020.

Data internării: 19.04.2020 în Spitalul Județean de Urgență Bacău – Secția de neurologie (AVC

ischemic) și transferat în 29.04.2020 în ATI.

Data decesului: 05.05.2020

Comorbidități: Insuficiență hepatică acută, fibrilație atrială, tulburări de coagulare, hemiplegie dreaptă.