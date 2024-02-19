”Oppenheimer”, marele câștigător la Premiile BAFTA 2024

Lungmetrajul ”Oppenheimer”, regizat de Christopher Nolan, a câştigat trofeul pentru cel mai bun film duminică seară la Londra, în cadrul celei de-a 77-a ediţii a galei premiilor Academiei Britanice de Arte ale Filmului şi Televiziunii (BAFTA), informează AFP, transmite Agerpres. Oppenheimer a mai câștigat șase alte trofee, în timp ce Barbie nu a obținut niciun trofeu, scrie g4media.ro.

La această categorie au fost nominalizate lungmetrajele „Anatomy of a Fall”, „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”.

Drama istorică „Oppenheimer” este un lungmetraj biografic ce prezintă povestea creatorului bombei atomice în timpul celui de-Al Doilea Război Mondial, J. Robert Oppenheimer, un fizician de geniu, care ajunge să fie torturat de consecinţele invenţiei sale.

În 2023, cel mai bun film a fost desemnat lungmetrajul ”All Quiet on the Western Front”, în regia lui Edward Berger.

Cillian Murphy, protagonistul lungmetrajului „Oppenheimer”, a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor în rol principal.

La această categorie au fost nominalizaţi actorii Bradley Cooper („Maestro”), Colman Domingo („Rustin”), Paul Giamatti („The Holdovers”), Barry Keoghan („Saltburn”), Cillian Murphy („Oppenheimer”), Teo Yoo („Past Lives”).

Emma Stone a fost desemnată cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal graţie interpretării sale din pelicula ”Poor Things”, regizată de Yorgos Lanthimos.

La această categorie au concurat actriţele Fantasia Barrino („The Color Purple”), Sandra Hüller („Anatomy of a Fall”), Carey Mulligan („Maestro”), Vivian Oparah („Rye Lane”), Margot Robbie („Barbie”), Emma Stone („Poor Things”).

Filmul „Poor Things”, o comedie cu accente de film noir, spune povestea personajului Bella Baxter, o tânără din Londra victoriană, care este readusă la viaţă de un om de ştiinţă după sinuciderea ei şi care începe apoi o veritabilă odisee a autodescoperirii.

Cea de-a 77-a ediţie a galei premiilor BAFTA s-a desfăşurat la Royal Festival Hall din Londra şi a fost prezentată de actorul scoţian David Tennant.

Lista nominalizărilor şi câştigătorilor BAFTA 2024

(sursa: News.ro)

Cel mai bun film

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “The Holdovers” – Mark Johnson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas, “Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas (câştigător), “Poor Things” – Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Cel mai bun regizor

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”, Justine Triet – “Anatomy of a Fall”, Alexander Payne – “The Holdovers”, Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”, Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jonathan Glazer – “The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”, Claire Foy – “All of Us Strangers”, Sandra Hüller – “The Zone of Interest”, Rosamund Pike – “Saltburn”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jacob Elordi – “Saltburn”, Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”, Paul Mescal – “All of Us Strangers”, Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol principal

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”, Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”, Vivian Oparah – “Rye Lane”, Margot Robbie – “Barbie”, Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”, Colman Domingo – “Rustin”, Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”, Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”, Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Teo Yoo – “Past Lives”

Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce (câştigător), Sophie Wilde

Cel mai bun scenariu original

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (câştigător), “Barbie” – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “The Holdovers” – David Hemingson, “Maestro” – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, “Past Lives” – Celine Song

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh, “American Fiction” – Cord Jefferson (câştgător), “Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan, “Poor Things” – Tony McNamara, “The Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza

“20 Days in Mariupol” – Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, “Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “Past Lives” – Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, “Society of the Snow” – J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, “The Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer (câştigător)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

“The Boy and the Heron” – Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki (câştigător), “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” – Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram, “Elemental” – Peter Sohn, Denise Ream, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Cel mai bun documentar

“20 Days in Mariupol” – Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath (câştigător), “American Symphony” – Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun, “Beyond Utopia” – Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” – Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion, “Wham!” – Chris Smith

Cel mai bun film britanic

“All of Us Strangers” – Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” – Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” – Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” – Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” – Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” – Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” – Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” – Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska (câştigător)

Cel mai bun debut britanic pentru un scenarist, regizor sau producător

“Blue Bag Life” – Lisa Selby (regizor), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (regizor, producător), Alex Fry (producător), “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” – Christopher Sharp (regizor) [de asemenea regizat de Moses Bwayo], “Earth Mama” – Savanah Leaf (scenarist, regizor, producător), Shirley O’Connor (producător), Medb Riordan (producător) – câştigător, “How to Have Sex” – Molly Manning Walker (scenarist, regizor), “Is There Anybody Out There?” – Ella Glendining (regizor)

Cea mai bună distribuţie

“All of Us Strangers” – Kahleen Crawford, “Anatomy of a Fall” – Cynthia Arra, “The Holdovers” – Susan Shopmaker (câştigător), “How to Have Sex” – Isabella Odoffin, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cea mai bună imagine

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto, “Maestro” – Matthew Libatique, “Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema (câştigător), “Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan, “The Zone of Interest” – Łukasz Żal

Cel mai bun montaj

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker, “Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame (câştigător), “Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “The Zone of Interest” – Paul Watts

Cele mai bune costume

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West, “Napoleon” – Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, “Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick, “Poor Things” – Holly Waddington (câştigător)

Cel mai bun machiaj şi cea mai bună coafură

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, “Maestro” – Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, “Napoleon” – Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, “Oppenheimer” – Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, “Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Cea mai bună muzică originală

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Robbie Robertson, “Oppenheimer” – Ludwig Göransson (câştigător), “Poor Things” – Jerskin Fendrix, “Saltburn” – Anthony Willis, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Daniel Pemberton

Cea mai bună scenografie

“Barbie” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, “Oppenheimer” – Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, “Poor Things” – Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek (câştigător), “The Zone of Interest” – Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Cel mai bun sunet

“Ferrari” – Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, “Maestro” – Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, “Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One” – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, “Oppenheimer” – Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, “The Zone of Interest” – Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers (câştigător)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

“The Creator” – Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” – Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” – Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, “Napoleon” – Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Poor Things” Simon Hughes (câştigător)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie britanic

“Crab Day” – Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak (câştigător), “Visible Mending” – Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft, “Wild Summon” – Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic

“Festival of Slaps” – Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer, “Gorka” – Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson, “Jellyfish and Lobster” – Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai (câştigător), “Such a Lovely Day” – Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs, “Yellow” – Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos