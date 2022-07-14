Întreruperi programate de curent, în Timişoara şi în judeţ, în perioada 18 – 24 iulie

E-Distribuţie Banat a comunicat situaţia cu întreruperile programate de curent, în Timişoara şi în judeţ, în perioada 18 – 24 iulie:

Ziua / Data

Localitatea, strada afectata

Orar

Luni, 18 Iulie 2022

Folea

09:00 – 16:00

Biled, zona de la 400 la 600

09:00 – 17:00

Iohanisfeld, Otelec

09:00 – 17:00

Timisoara, Aleea Studentilor (p), Aurelianus (p), Simion Barnutiu 65A

09:00 – 17:00

Giroc

09:00 – 17:00

Marţi, 19 Iulie 2022

Timisoara, str. Aprodul Movila (p), Calea Bogdanestilor (p), Ion Pop Reteganul (p), Zalau (p), Protopop George Dragomir (p), Bd. Cetatii nr 1, Banul Maracine (p), Balta Verde (p), Maslinului (p), Al Lapusneanu (p), Calea Bogdanestilor (p), Semicerc (p), Barzava (p), Busuioc (p), Poneasca (p), Ion Negulici (p), Cameliei (p), Eugen Todoran (p), Stefan Nadasan (p)

09:00 – 17:00

Dumbravita, Str. Rodiei (p)

09:00 – 17:00

Biled, Zona de la 400-600

09:00 – 17:00

Mosnita Veche, Str. Murului, Zmeurului, Alunului, Scorusului, Smochinului

09:00 – 17:00

Clarii Vii

09:00 – 17:00

Gataia, str. Horia, Closca, Avram Iancu, Ion Creanga

09:00 – 17:00

Timisoara, Str. Crivaia (p)

11:00 – 19:00

Joi, 21 Iulie 2022

Timisoara, str. Gr. Alexandrescu (p), Calea Bogdanestilor (p), Johann Schwicker (p)

09:00 – 17:00

Murani

09:00 – 17:00

Pischia, Intrare in loc. Pischia, Centru cu tot cu Primarie, iesire din Pischia spre Murani, Pischia CAP, Pischia C-Plast, Biserica, Politie

09:00 – 17:00

Ghiroda, Zona peste canulul Bega, partea stanga spre padurea Bistra

09:00 – 17:00

Bogda, nr.57

09:00 – 17:00

Beregsau Mic, casnici, ANIF

09:00 – 17:00

Deta, Zona Termal

09:00 – 17:00

Dumbravita, Str. Rembrandt (p)

11:00 – 19:00

Vineri, 22 Iulie 2022

Timisoara, Str. Ion Tuculescu (p)

09:00 – 17:00

Giarmata, INDUS, str. Industriilor, NIMB, GRUP KSK SRL

09:00 – 17:00

Chisoda, Poligon

09:00 – 17:00

Becicherecu Mic, Str. Sarbeasca nr.26

09:00 – 17:00

Sculea

09:00 – 17:00

Belint, Gruni, SP Ghizela

09:30 – 17:30

Chizatau, casnici, moara Maria

09:30 – 17:30

Timisoara, Intrarea Muntilor (p)

11:00 – 19:00

 

