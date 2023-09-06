Cinci persoane rănite în urma unui accident rutier produs în vestul țării

Actualitate
Publicat în de Renaşterea bănăţeană
Fără comentarii
Cinci persoane rănite în urma unui accident rutier produs în vestul țării

Cinci persoane rănite în urma unui accident rutier produs în vestul țării

Traficul este oprit temporar pe DN 7, între municipiul Arad și localitatea Pecica, județul Arad, după ce un autoturism și o autoutilitară au fost implicate într-un accident soldat cu cinci persoane rănite, transmite centrul Infotrafic al Poliției Române.

CITEȘTE ȘI: Controale medicale gratuite în mediul rural

Reprezentanții Direcției Regionale de Drumuri și Poduri Timișoara (DRDP Timișoara) estimează reluarea circulației normale în jurul orei 14.
„În urma accidentului au rezultat 5 victime, printre care două încarcerate. Pompieri au acţionat pentru extragerea victimelor din autoturism, fiind preluate în viaţă de către echipajele medicale.
Cele trei victime neîncarcerate sunt conştiente şi cooperante”, au transmis reprezentanţii ISU Arad.
Toate victimele au fost transportate la spital.

Sursa foto: Facebook/DRDP Timișoara

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte RENASTEREA.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Comentariul dumneavoastră va fi publicat după ce va fi analizat de către un moderator.

DISCLAIMER

Atenţie! Postaţi pe propria răspundere!
Înainte de a posta, citiţi aici regulamentul: Termeni legali şi condiţii.

Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *