Întreruperi programate de curent, în Timișoara și în județ, în perioada 18 – 22 iulie. Lista completă cu străzile afectate

E-Distribuţie Banat a comunicat lista actualizată cu întreruperile programate de curent, în Timișoara și în județ, în perioada 18 – 22 iulie, pentru administrarea și funcționarea rețelei în condiții cât mai bune.

CITEȘTE ȘI: Fără apă caldă pe zeci de străzi din Timișoara! Mii de locuitori sunt afectați

 

Ziua / Data
Localitatea, strada afectata Orar
Luni, 18 Iulie 2022
Folea 09:00 – 16:00
Biled, zona de la 400 la 600 09:00 – 17:00
Giroc, Str. Randunicii, Privighetorii 09:00 – 17:00
ANIF – SP Kerites, Otelec 09:00 – 17:00
Timisoara, Aleea Studentilor (p), Aurelianus (p), Simion Barnutiu 65A 09:00 – 17:00
Marţi, 19 Iulie 2022
Timisoara, str. Aprodul Movila (p), Calea Bogdanestilor (p), Ion Pop Reteganul (p), Zalau (p), Protopop George Dragomir (p), Bd. Cetatii nr 1, Banul Maracine (p), Banul Maracine (p), Balta Verde (p), Maslinului (p), Al Lapusneanu (p), Calea Bogdanestilor (p), Semicerc (p), Barzava (p), Busuioc (p), Poneasca (p), Ion Negulici (p), Cameliei (p), Eugen Todoran (p), Stefan Nadasan (p) 09:00 – 17:00
Dumbravita, Str. Rodiei (p) 09:00 – 17:00
Biled, Zona de la 400-600 09:00 – 17:00
Mosnita Veche, Str. Murului, Zmeurului, Alunului, Scorusului, Smochinului 09:00 – 17:00
Clarii Vii 09:00 – 17:00
Gataia, str. Horia, Closca, Avram Iancu, Ion Creanga 09:00 – 17:00
Timisoara, Str. Crivaia (p) 11:00 – 19:00
Joi, 21 Iulie 2022
Timisoara, str. Gr. Alexandrescu (p), Calea Bogdanestilor (p), Johann Schwicker (p) 09:00 – 17:00
Murani 09:00 – 17:00
Pischia, Intrare in loc. Pischia, Centru cu tot cu Primarie, iesire din Pischia spre Murani, Pischia CAP, Pischia C-Plast, Biserica, Politie 09:00 – 17:00
Ghiroda, Zona peste canalul Bega, partea stanga spre padurea Bistra 09:00 – 17:00
Bogda, nr.57 09:00 – 17:00
Beregsau Mic, casnici, ANIF 09:00 – 17:00
Deta, Zona Termal 09:00 – 17:00
Dumbravita, Str. Rembrandt (p) 11:00 – 19:00
Vineri, 22 Iulie 2022
Timisoara, Str. Ion Tuculescu (p) 09:00 – 17:00
Giarmata, INDUS, str. Industriilor, NIMB, GRUP KSK SRL 09:00 – 17:00
Chisoda, Poligon 09:00 – 17:00
Becicherecu Mic, Str. Sarbeasca nr.26 09:00 – 17:00
Sculea 09:00 – 17:00
Belint, Gruni, SP Ghizela 09:30 – 17:30
Chizatau, casnici, moara Maria 09:30 – 17:30
Timisoara, Intrarea Muntilor (p) 11:00 – 19:00

