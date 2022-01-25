Dan Negru a lăsat Antena 1 pentru o altă televiziune: „Cei mai frumoși ani sunt cei ce vor veni! Mulțumesc pentru toți anii din urmă!”

Life
Publicat în de Renaşterea bănăţeană
Fără comentarii
Dan Negru a lăsat Antena 1 pentru o altă televiziune: "Cei mai frumoși ani sunt cei ce vor veni! Mulțumesc pentru toți anii din urmă!"

Dan Negru, probabil cel mai cunoscut şi apreciat om de televiziune din Banat, a plecat de la Antena 1 la Kanal D.

Dan a postat următorul mesaj pe Facebook:

„Cei mai frumoși ani sunt cei ce vor veni !

Mulțumesc pentru toți anii din urmă !
Am văzut vorbele frumoase spuse de colegii mei🤗
Le mulțumesc!
Porecla „regele audiențelor” le-o datorez lor ! Ei au făcut posibile toate succesele mele de televiziune și împreună plecăm pe drumuri noi.
Nu căutați vreo urmă de neînțelegere cu cei rămași. N-o să găsiți!
Ei rămân prietenii și colegii mei.
Lecția de fair-play spune să nu arunci cu pietre in fântâna din care ai băut apă !
Există un om căruia ii mulțumesc deplin pentru drumurile mele trecute și viitoare : Valeriu Lazarov, unul din fondatorii televiziunii moderne europene.
Cand începeam un proiect nou ne îndemna „să țintim luna „
„Și dacă ratați luna, sigur nimeriți o stea!”
Anul asta se fac 30 de ani de la prima mea legitimație din Radio-Televiziunea Română.
Nu-l mai recunosc pe puștiul din fotografie.
Dar încă țintesc luna…”.

Imagine de arhivă

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte RENASTEREA.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Comentariul dumneavoastră va fi publicat după ce va fi analizat de către un moderator.

0 Comments

No Comment.