Autoritățile timișene au raportat astăzi, 19 cazuri noi de COVID-19, după efectuarea a 1.011 de teste, din care 646 de tip rapid. Rata de infectare la nivelul județului este de 0,36 la mie.
În spitalele timișene sunt 34 de pacienți, nouă la ATI.
La nivel național, astăzi, au fost înregistrate 434 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS–CoV–2, cu 57 mai puțin față de ziua anterioară.
Potrivit autorităților, 54 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienți reinfectați, testați pozitiv la o perioadă mai mare de 90 de zile după prima infectare.

Distinct de cazurile nou confirmate, în urma retestării pacienților care erau deja pozitivi, 45 persoane au fost reconfirmate pozitiv.
În unitățile sanitare de profil, numărul de persoane internate în secții cu COVID-19 este de 615, cu 17 mai puțin față de ziua anterioară.
De asemenea, la ATI sunt internate 87 persoane, cu nouă mai puțin decât în ziua anterioară.
Dintre cei 87 pacienți internați la ATI, 80 sunt nevaccinați.
Din totalul pacienților internați, 37 sunt minori.
Până astăzi, 65.664 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SarsCov-2 au decedat.
„În ultimele 24 de ore a fost raportat de către INSP un deces (bărbat), fără decese raportate anterior intervalului de referință.
Decesul a fost înregistrat la categoria de vârstă peste 80 de ani. Pacientul care a decedat avea comorbidități și nu era vaccinat”, au transmis autoritățile.

