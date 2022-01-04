E-Distribuţie Banat a actualizat lista cu întreruperile programate de energie electrică în judeţul Timiş în perioada 4 – 7 ianuarie

E-Distribuţie Banat a actualizat lista cu întreruperile programate de energie electrică în judeţul Timiş în perioada 4 – 7 ianuarie.

 

Ziua / Data

Localitatea, strada afectata

Orar

Marţi , 04 Ianuarie 2022

Teremia Mare

09:00 – 17:00

Miercuri, 05 Ianuarie 2022

Sannicolau Mare, Agrotransport, Metalconforme, ITP drumul Saravalei

09:00 – 17:00

Joi , 06 Ianuarie 2022

Timisoara, Str.Brandusei nr.5

09:00 – 17:00

Vineri , 07 Ianuarie 2022

EKOCROM Lugoj, ferma Pohalma Lugoj, ferma Costei

09:30 – 17:30

