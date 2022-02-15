Coronavirus, 15 februarie 2022: Rată de infectare în scădere, în Timișoara și în județ

Astăzi, conform datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, rata de infectare la o mie de locuitori în judetul Timis este 25,7.

Coronavirus, 15 februarie 2022: Localitățile cu rata de infectare pe 14 zile peste 3/1000 de locuitori

DUMBRĂVIŢA 43.4
GIROC 41.23
MOŞNIŢA NOUĂ 40.61
REMETEA MARE 36.12
GHIRODA 35.82
MUNICIPIUL TIMIŞOARA 32.75
BUCOVĂŢ 30.55
PARŢA 30.01
SÂNANDREI 29.89
ŞAG 28.62
SĂCĂLAZ 28.02
BECICHERECU MIC 27.7
SÂNMIHAIU ROMÂN 26.71
MUNICIPIUL LUGOJ 26.47
JEBEL 26.13
FOENI 25.77
MĂNĂŞTIUR 24.76
BOLDUR 23.88
PIŞCHIA 22.88
GIARMATA 22.87
ORAŞ SÂNNICOLAU MARE 22.59
DUDEŞTII NOI 22.36
PĂDURENI 22.3
COŞTEIU 21.87
CRICIOVA 21.69
TOPOLOVĂŢU MARE 21.13
SATCHINEZ 19.33
GAVOJDIA 18.99
DUDEŞTII VECHI 18.84
ŞANDRA 18.74
ORAŞ BUZIAŞ 18.69
ORAŞ RECAŞ 18.57
PECIU NOU 18.26
BÂRNA 17.53
CHEVEREŞU MARE 17.19
DUMBRAVA 16.91
GHILAD 16.19
GOTTLOB 16.05
COMLOŞU MARE 16.01
GIULVĂZ 15.66
SACOŞU TURCESC 15.2
CENAD 14.83
OTELEC 14.46
BILED 14.4
SÂNPETRU MARE 14.22
LIVEZILE 14.07
ORŢIŞOARA 13.39
FÂRDEA 13.33
BELINŢ 13.14
MARGINA 13.05
ORAŞ CIACOVA 13.04
GHIZELA 12.99
ORAŞ GĂTAIA 12.8
BALINŢ 12.43
BEBA VECHE 12.43
TOMEŞTI 12.4
LOVRIN 12.38
ORAŞ FĂGET 12.27
TRAIAN VUIA 12.22
FIBIŞ 12.19
RACOVIŢA 12.16
VĂLCANI 12.13
ORAŞ JIMBOLIA 12.02
VOITEG 11.9
BETHAUSEN 11.66
PESAC 11.54
LENAUHEIM 11.33
VICTOR VLAD DELAMARINA 11.25
VARIAŞ 10.9
NĂDRAG 10.42
BOGDA 10.33
LIEBLING 10.22
SARAVALE 10.2
JAMU MARE 10.08
TOMNATIC 10.01
TORMAC 10
CENEI 9.96
ORAŞ DETA 9.57
GIERA 8.99
PERIAM 8.81
MORAVIŢA 8.71
MAŞLOC 8.62
OHABA LUNGĂ 8.46
DAROVA 8.15
CURTEA 7.99
ŞTIUCA 7.73
DENTA 7.48
BRESTOVĂŢ 7.18
CĂRPINIŞ 6.85
BANLOC 6.83
BIRDA 6.6
NIŢCHIDORF 6.1
IECEA MARE 5.94
CHECEA 5.92
TEREMIA MARE 5.74
SECAŞ 5.31
UIVAR 4.54
Nu sunt localități cu rata de infectare pe 14 zile peste 2/1000 și mai mică de 3/1000 de locuitori.

