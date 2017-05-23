Roger Moore, legenda cinematografiei mondiale, a murit / VIDEO

Actorul britanic Roger Moore, celebru pentru interpretarea lui James Bond şi rolul din „Sfântul”, a încetat din viaţă marţi, în Elveţia, la vârsta de 89 de ani, a anunţat familia.

Roger Moore, care a trăit în această ţară timp de mai mulţi ani, a murit după o scurtă luptă cu cancerul.



Filmografie

Anul – Titlul original al filmului – Rolul jucat de Roger Moore

2011 – Crăciunul la Castel – Edward, Duce de Castlebury

2002 – Boat Trip – Lloyd Faversham

2001 – Invisible enemy – Robert Ogilvie

1998 – The Secret KGB UFO Files

1997 – Spice World

1997 – The Saint

1996 – The Quest – Edgar Dobbs

1995 – The Man Who Wouldn’t Die – Thomas Grace

1992 – Bed and Breakfast – Adam

1990 – Fire, Ice and Dynamite – Sir George

1989 – Bullseye! – Garald Bradley-Smith/Sir John Bevistock

1985 – A View to a Kill – James Bond

1983 – Octopussy – James Bond

1981 – The Cannonball Run – Seymour Goldfarb, Jr.

1981 – For Your Eyes Only – James Bond

1980 – The Sea Wolves – Gavin Stewart kapitány

1980 – Sunday Lovers – Harry Lindon

1980 – North Sea Hijack – Ffolkes

1979 – Moonraker – James Bond

1979 – Escape to Athena – Otto Hecht

1978 – The Wild Geese – Lt.Shawn Fynn

1977 – The Spy Who Loved Me – James Bond

1976 – Sherlock Holmes in New York – Sherlock Holmes

1976 – Shout at the Devil – Sebastian Oldsmith

1976 – Gli esecutori – Ulysses

1975 – That Lucky Touch – Michael Scott

1974 – The Man With the Golden Gun – James Bond

1974 – Gold – Rod Slater

1973 – Live and Let Die – James Bond

1971 – The Persuaders! – Lord Brett Sinclair

1970 – The Man Who Haunted Himself – Harold Pelham

1966 – The Fiction Makers – Simon Templar

1962 – The Saint – Simon Templar, az Angyal

1961 – Gold of the Seven Saints– Shaun Garrett

1961 – The Sins of Rachel Cade – Paul Wilton

1959 – The Miracle – Michael Stuart

1957 – Ivanhoe – Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe

1956 – Diane – Henri

1955 – The King’s Thief – Jack

1955 – Interrupted Melody – Cyril Lawrence

1954 – The Last Time I Saw Paris – Paul Lane

1953 – Robert Montgomery Presents – diplomat francez

1952 – Monkey Business

1951 – Too Young to Kiss

1951 – One Wild Oat

1950 – Father of the Bride

1949 – Paper Orchid

1949 – Trottie True – Stage Door Johnny

1948 – State of the Union

1946 – Picadilly Incident

1945 – Caesar és Cleopatra – soldat roman

1938 – Of Human Hearts Attendant

Sursa: Wikipedia