Roger Moore, legenda cinematografiei mondiale, a murit / VIDEO

Actorul britanic Roger Moore, celebru pentru interpretarea lui James Bond şi rolul din „Sfântul”, a încetat din viaţă marţi, în Elveţia, la vârsta de 89 de ani, a anunţat familia.
Roger Moore, care a trăit în această ţară timp de mai mulţi ani, a murit după o scurtă luptă cu cancerul.
Filmografie
Anul – Titlul original al filmului – Rolul jucat de Roger Moore
2011 – Crăciunul la Castel – Edward, Duce de Castlebury
2002 – Boat Trip – Lloyd Faversham
2001 – Invisible enemy – Robert Ogilvie
1998 – The Secret KGB UFO Files
1997 – Spice World
1997 – The Saint
1996 – The Quest – Edgar Dobbs
1995 – The Man Who Wouldn’t Die – Thomas Grace
1992 – Bed and Breakfast – Adam
1990 – Fire, Ice and Dynamite – Sir George
1989 – Bullseye! – Garald Bradley-Smith/Sir John Bevistock
1985 – A View to a Kill – James Bond
1983 – Octopussy – James Bond
1981 – The Cannonball Run – Seymour Goldfarb, Jr.
1981 – For Your Eyes Only – James Bond
1980 – The Sea Wolves – Gavin Stewart kapitány
1980 – Sunday Lovers – Harry Lindon
1980 – North Sea Hijack – Ffolkes
1979 – Moonraker – James Bond
1979 – Escape to Athena – Otto Hecht
1978 – The Wild Geese – Lt.Shawn Fynn
1977 – The Spy Who Loved Me – James Bond
1976 – Sherlock Holmes in New York – Sherlock Holmes
1976 – Shout at the Devil – Sebastian Oldsmith
1976 – Gli esecutori – Ulysses
1975 – That Lucky Touch – Michael Scott
1974 – The Man With the Golden Gun – James Bond
1974 – Gold – Rod Slater
1973 – Live and Let Die – James Bond
1971 – The Persuaders! – Lord Brett Sinclair
1970 – The Man Who Haunted Himself – Harold Pelham
1966 – The Fiction Makers – Simon Templar
1962 – The Saint – Simon Templar, az Angyal
1961 – Gold of the Seven Saints– Shaun Garrett
1961 – The Sins of Rachel Cade – Paul Wilton
1959 – The Miracle – Michael Stuart
1957 – Ivanhoe – Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe
1956 – Diane – Henri
1955 – The King’s Thief – Jack
1955 – Interrupted Melody – Cyril Lawrence
1954 – The Last Time I Saw Paris – Paul Lane
1953 – Robert Montgomery Presents – diplomat francez
1952 – Monkey Business
1951 – Too Young to Kiss
1951 – One Wild Oat
1950 – Father of the Bride
1949 – Paper Orchid
1949 – Trottie True – Stage Door Johnny
1948 – State of the Union
1946 – Picadilly Incident
1945 – Caesar és Cleopatra – soldat roman
1938 – Of Human Hearts Attendant
Sursa: Wikipedia
DISCLAIMER
Atenţie! Postaţi pe propria răspundere!
Înainte de a posta, citiţi aici regulamentul: Termeni legali şi condiţii.